News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (Feb 14)
Monday, February 14th 2022, 5:55 pm
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (Feb 14)
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (Feb 14)
Top Headlines
OHP Troopers Identify Woman Killed In Crash Along OK-99
Gabe Castillo
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have identified a victim killed in a crash along OK-99 on Monday afternoon.
OHP Troopers Identify Woman Killed In Crash Along OK-99
Gabe Castillo
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have identified a victim killed in a crash along OK-99 on Monday afternoon.
Proposed Bill Would Change Requirements To Allow Charter Schools To Participate In State-Sanctioned Athletics
Grant Stephens
A proposed bill would change who can participate in school sports. The bill would make it easier for virtual and charter school students to play state-sanctioned sports like baseball or football for local schools.
Proposed Bill Would Change Requirements To Allow Charter Schools To Participate In State-Sanctioned Athletics
Grant Stephens
A proposed bill would change who can participate in school sports. The bill would make it easier for virtual and charter school students to play state-sanctioned sports like baseball or football for local schools.
Oklahoma Special Agent Says FBI Faces Challenges In 3 Categories
Ashlyn Brothers
The new Special Agent in charge of Oklahoma for the FBI said agents are facing many challenges. Special Agent Ed Gray said cases related to tribal jurisdiction, cyber-crimes, and civil rights investigations take up much of their time.
Oklahoma Special Agent Says FBI Faces Challenges In 3 Categories
Ashlyn Brothers
The new Special Agent in charge of Oklahoma for the FBI said agents are facing many challenges. Special Agent Ed Gray said cases related to tribal jurisdiction, cyber-crimes, and civil rights investigations take up much of their time.
Love Lessons From Senior Living Center Couples
Kristen Weaver
Tulsa senior center couples share their expert experience with love. One of the couples has been together for 66 years and they have three great-great grandchildren.
Love Lessons From Senior Living Center Couples
Kristen Weaver
Tulsa senior center couples share their expert experience with love. One of the couples has been together for 66 years and they have three great-great grandchildren.
View More Stories
