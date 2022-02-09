'Futurama' Revival Heads to Hulu With Original Cast

Wednesday, February 9th 2022, 3:09 pm

By: Entertainment Tonight

The adult animated series, created by Matt Groening, has been given a greenlight for a new 20-episode season at Hulu, it was announced Wednesday by 20th Television Animation and Hulu.

The revival, which reunites the original voice cast, will go into production this month and is being eyed for a 2023 premiere.

Original cast members Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman are all set to return.

This is the second time "Futurama" has been resurrected. After a five-season run from 1993 to 2002 on Fox, the series was brought back in 2007 with four made-for DVD movies that later aired as 30-minute episodes on Comedy Central.

The cable network subsequently greenlit two seasons, which ran from 2010 to 2013.

“I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future… or really anything other than the present,” said executive producer and showrunner David X. Cohen in a statement.

“It’s a true honor to announce the triumphant return of "Futurama" one more time before we get canceled abruptly again,” quipped Groening in a statement.

"Futurama" centers around Philip Fry (West), a 25-year-old pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself on Dec. 31, 1999 and wakes up 1,000 years later with a fresh start at life and a "diverse" new group of friends including Leela (Sagal), a tough but lovely one-eyed alien and Bender, a robot who possesses human characteristics and flaws.