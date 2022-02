Monday, February 7th 2022, 9:51 pm

By: Associated Press

Late Threes Carry Warriors To Win Over Thunder

Klay Thompson scored 21 points and the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-98 for their ninth straight win.

Stephen Curry had 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Warriors, who shot 50% from the field.

Lu Dort led the Thunder with 26 points, and Darius Bazley matched a season high with 20.

Josh Giddey added 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Oklahoma City.