Monday, February 7th 2022, 7:35 pm

Oklahomans Prepare To Head To The Polls For Local Elections, Bond Votes

Elections are scheduled for Tuesday in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties. 38 school districts have bonds on the ballot—with millions of dollars on the line.

While the Oklahoma City Mayoral election is the most talked about race, Doug Sanderson, secretary of the Oklahoma County Election Board, says there are also other important races to look out for.

"Ther's also mayor and council members out in Midwest City, it's the next largest jurisdiction," Sanderson said. "We also have a few school district elections, such as Edmond's school district election and bond election."

School districts in Oklahoma County will also be voting on bonds and local school boards.

Voting on bonds

Choctaw Nicoma Park Deer Creek Edmond Robin Hill

Voting for school board members

Edmond Piedmont Mustang Norman

The 4 municipalities are Midwest City, Oklahoma City, Warr Acres, and The Village.

If you live in any of those cities, Sanderson highly recommends checking your sample ballot on the Oklahoma Voter portal before heading to the polls. You can check that and your polling location here.

Sanderson says there are precincts across the county that don't have an election--such those in Bethany.

"Bethany does not have an election, but Warr Acres close by does have an election," Sanderson said. "But it's only for people who are in ward 4."

Early voting started last week but Sanderson says weather was not an issue.

Other things to keep in mind are that masks are recommended but not required, and you must provide a valid form of identification (driver's license, passport, voter card) to vote.

For information on the election, click here.



