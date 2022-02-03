×
Breaking News: OKC Metro Weather-Related School Closings And Learning Transitions For Feb. 3-4
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@10PM
LIVE
NOW
15°
Feels like 1°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 3)
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, February 3rd 2022, 1:15 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 3)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 3)
More Like This
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 3)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 3)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 3)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 3)
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 3)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 3, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 3)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 3, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 3)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 3, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 3)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 3, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 3)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 3)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 3)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 3)
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 3)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 3)
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 3)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 3, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 3)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 3, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 3)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 3)
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 2)
News 9
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 2)
News 9 6 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 2)
News 9
News 9 6 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 2)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Thursday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Additional snow is still possible. Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Thursday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Additional snow is still possible. Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Heavy Snow Blankets Bartlesville
Kristen Weaver
News On 6 has team coverage of snow and ice around Northeast Oklahoma. Kristen Weaver is in Bartlesville with details on the situation in the northern part of Oklahoma.
Heavy Snow Blankets Bartlesville
Kristen Weaver
News On 6 has team coverage of snow and ice around Northeast Oklahoma. Kristen Weaver is in Bartlesville with details on the situation in the northern part of Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Aquarium Employees Monitor Fish Around The Clock Amid Storm
News On 6
Although the Oklahoma Aquarium is closed in Jenks, workers still have to come in to take care of the fish.
Oklahoma Aquarium Employees Monitor Fish Around The Clock Amid Storm
News On 6
Although the Oklahoma Aquarium is closed in Jenks, workers still have to come in to take care of the fish.
Early Voting Begins In Oklahoma Despite Snowfall
Shannon Rousseau
Despite the weather, roughly a dozen people showed up at the Tulsa County Election Board on February 3.
Early Voting Begins In Oklahoma Despite Snowfall
Shannon Rousseau
Despite the weather, roughly a dozen people showed up at the Tulsa County Election Board on February 3.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Thursday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Additional snow is still possible. Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Heavy Snow Blankets Bartlesville
Kristen Weaver
News On 6 has team coverage of snow and ice around Northeast Oklahoma. Kristen Weaver is in Bartlesville with details on the situation in the northern part of Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Aquarium Employees Monitor Fish Around The Clock Amid Storm
News On 6
Although the Oklahoma Aquarium is closed in Jenks, workers still have to come in to take care of the fish.
Early Voting Begins In Oklahoma Despite Snowfall
Shannon Rousseau
Despite the weather, roughly a dozen people showed up at the Tulsa County Election Board on February 3.
Muskogee Gets Round Of Snow After Sleet & Ice
Grant Stephens
Muskogee finally got its round of snow after a long night of sleet and ice. News On 6's Grant Stephens was live in Muskogee with the latest.
Tulsa Crews Make Progress On Roads, Drivers Continue To Be Cautious
Emory Bryan
News on 6's Emory Bryan was live on snow patrol. Emory checks in on the current road conditions in Tulsa.
View More Stories