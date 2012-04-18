Second Suspect Arrested In Lexington Homicide

Russell Lee Blackwood, 40, of Purcell was arrested Wednesday on a complaint of murder in the first degree.

By: News 9

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation make a second arrest for the murder of Gary Norton, Sr.

Norton was shot and killed inside his Lexington home at 421 E. Broadway Street early Easter morning.

Russell Lee Blackwood, 40, of Purcell was arrested Wednesday on a complaint of murder in the first degree. Blackwood had previously been booked into the McClain County Jail on unrelated charges. Agents questioned him on Wednesday, arrested him and transported him to the Cleveland County Jail.

Monday, April 16, OSBI agents arrested Richard Landsdale on a complaint of murder in the first degree.

OSBI agents continue to investigate this murder but do not anticipate any further arrests.