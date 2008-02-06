Super Tuesday Deadly Tornadoes

Deadly twisters tore through several southern states overnight and the death toll rises.

By: News 9

Deadly twisters tore through several southern states Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning leaving behind a path of damage.

The number of those killed in a winter storm has risen to at least 44 people.

The storm included several tornados, and caused fatalities in Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky. Emergency workers were going door to door Wednesday morning looking for more victims and sifting through the wreckage of homes and businesses.