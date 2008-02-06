Super Tuesday Deadly Tornadoes

Deadly twisters tore through several southern states overnight and the death toll rises.

Wednesday, February 6th 2008, 8:22 am

By: News 9


Deadly twisters tore through several southern states Tuesday night and early  Wednesday morning leaving behind a path of damage.

The number of those killed in a winter storm has risen to at least 44 people. 

The storm included several tornados, and caused fatalities in Arkansas,  Tennessee and Kentucky. Emergency workers were going door to door Wednesday morning looking for  more victims and sifting through the wreckage of homes and businesses.

 
