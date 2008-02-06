Man dies in Yukon collision

A man died in Yukon Wednesday morning after hitting a tractor trailer head-on.

Wednesday, February 6th 2008, 8:56 am

By: News 9


A man was found dead after he hit a tractor trailer head-on early Wednesday morning, said Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials. 

Officials said the 33-year-old man was driving his SUV the wrong way on Interstate 40 near Czech Hall Road in Yukon. The driver of the car hit a tractor trailer head-on at about 5:30 a.m.

Troopers said the driver was pinned for about 45 minutes and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper reports say an odor of alcohol was detected.

The driver of the trailer was not injured.

