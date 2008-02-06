Consumer Watch team visits state Capitol

Wednesday, February 6th 2008, 11:50 am

If you've ever had a problem and weren't sure where to turn, our Consumer Watch team wants to meet you Thursday at the state Capitol.

Amanda Taylor will be located on the fourth floor from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bob Manista from the Better Business Bureau, also will attend. Several companies are participating in Consumer Protection Day.

Learn about scams, shred personal paperwork and learn how to protect yourself.

Below is a list of links to agencies and consumer advocacy groups taking part in Consumer Protection Day.

