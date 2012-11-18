Oklahoma State 59, Texas Tech 21: By The Numbers

Oklahoma State celebrated its Senior Day with a methodical 59-21 beatdown of No. 23 Texas Tech on Saturday. Here are some stats that help tell the story:

By: News 9

Oklahoma State celebrated its Senior Day with a methodical 59-21 beatdown of No. 23 Texas Tech on Saturday. Here are some stats that help tell the story:

159 – The number of yards covered by Cowboys' senior receiver Isaiah Anderson on his three touchdown receptions on Senior Day. The injury-plagued Wichita Falls, Texas, native had a phenomenal final performance in Boone Pickens Stadium with four catches for 174 yards and one run for 26 yards. Anderson scored all three touchdowns in the second quarter on receptions of 60, 33 and 66 yards, respectively.

0 – The number of completed passes for OSU in the third quarter but the Cowboys still managed to extend their lead by 17 points. It was just that type of day in Payne County.

2 – Blocked punts by OSU safety Zack Craig, the second of which he returned for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Pokes a 59-14 lead in the fourth quarter.

37 – OSU continued its nation-leading streak of games with a scoring drive consisting of two minutes or less against the Red Raiders. OSU has now scored in less than two minutes in 37 consecutive games. The Cowboys have five such drives on Saturday, highlighted by a one-play, seven-second drive in the second quarter on a 66-yard Clint Chelf connection with Anderson.

28 – Points scored by Oklahoma State in the second quarter. The four scoring drives lasted 1:35, 0:36, 1:17 and 0:07.

3 – The number of turnovers forced by the Cowboy defense, not including the two punt blocks. The Cowboys also recorded three sacks. Safety Shamiel Gary and defensive tackle James Castleman both snagged their first interception of the season and linebacker Lyndell Johnson recovered a Tech fumble.

18 – The number of Cowboy seniors who played in their final game at Boone Pickens Stadium against the Red Raiders. The four-year players have gone 39-10 in their OSU careers and 23-5 in Stillwater.

4 – The Cowboy's current winning streak against Tech, which ties the school record for consecutive wins in the series. OSU won four straight against Tech from 1942-45.

12 – With Saturday's drubbing of the Raiders, Oklahoma State has now won 12 of its past 13 games in Boone Pickens Stadium. The lone loss came this season in a controversial finish against Texas.

9 – Joseph Randle's rank in OSU's all-time rushing charts. He moved into ninth place today with a 17-carry, 91-yard and one-touchdown performance. The junior now has 2,767 career rushing yards.

383 – The total yardage for Tech, which came into the game ranked 10th nationally in yards per contest at 506.7 yards. This OSU defense keeps proving itself every week.

1 – The number of weeks until Bedlam.