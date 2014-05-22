SandRidge Sky Zip Opens Just In Time For Memorial Day

A new attraction is the talk of the metro. It will open just in time for Memorial Day. The SandRidge Sky Zip will take people across the Oklahoma River in the Boathouse District.

By: News 9

On Thursday, there's an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. and then a few top-notch people will go for a ride, including News 9 This Morning anchor Tammy Payne.

Tammy will join Governor Mary Fallin, Mayor Mick Cornett and Barry Switzer. They will all zip over the river.

News 9 will share Tammy's adventure Friday morning.



The zip line officially opens Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

