OKC Man Arrested For DUI With Kids In Car

An Oklahoma City man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol while several children were in his vehicle early Saturday morning.

By: News 9

An Oklahoma City man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol while several children were in his vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to police, at about 1 a.m. Saturday, officers pulled over a Chevy Avalanche in the area of Bryant Avenue and N.E. 23rd Street. Police say the driver had his radio up very loud. The vehicle was also changing lanes back and forth, weaving in and out of traffic.

When the driver, 47-year-old Carl Edward Poe Jr., stepped out of his vehicle, police say Poe was very unsteady on his feet. He had blood shot, watery eyes and his speech was slurred.

Officers say they could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Poe's breath. Poe reportedly admitted to drinking "a little bit" before getting behind the wheel.

Police say there were three children in the vehicle as well. They have been released to their mother who later arrived at the scene.

Poe refused to take a Breathalyzer test. He was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of DUI, child endangerment after former felony convictions, and driving while revoked.

According to police, Poe have multiple convictions for DUI in Oklahoma County. He also has a prior conviction for possession of CDS with intent to distribute.

