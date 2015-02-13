Debbie Pratt, Account Executive

Account Executive Debbie Pratt says, “Love your job and never work a day in your life! That's how I feel about working for Griffin Media these past 10 years.”

By: Griffin Media

Debbie has an extensive media background which includes 18 years in radio sales and 18 years in television sales. She's earned awards such as "Account Executive of the Year" for Citadel Broadcasting as well as "Stellar Seller” for selling the most new direct accounts.

Debbie Pratt also has the pleasure of selling the #1 television website in the Oklahoma City area, News9.com, along with other Griffin properties including News 9, News 9 Now, (KSBI), Radio Oklahoma Network and Griffin Outdoor.

She prides herself in building long term relationships with clients and assisting them in achieving marketing goals. Whether you have a large company or a locally owned smaller business, Debbie Pratt can create a marketing plan that will make your business grow!

For a complete needs analysis for your business, you can reach Debbie on her office phone at 405-841-9934 or on her cell phone at 405-474-5204; you can also send her an email.