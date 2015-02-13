Sean Berndt, Director of Local Sales

Sean Berndt is the Director of Local Sales for Griffin Media overseeing the local sales of News 9, News 9 Now, 9 Outdoor, Radio Oklahoma, and KSBI-TV in Oklahoma City.

Sean Berndt is the Director of Local Sales for Griffin Media and oversees the local sales of News 9, News 9 Now, News9.com, 9 Outdoor and KSBI-TV in Oklahoma City.

The sales team specializes in creating multi-platform advertising and marketing strategies for local advertisers to help grow their business focused on the state of Oklahoma.

Sean has been with Griffin Media since July 1, 2001 and has served as both Local Sales Manager and National Sales Manager.

You can contact Sean by email, call his office line at 405-841-9924 or reach him on his cell phone at 405-650-3687.











