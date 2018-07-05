Police Release 911 Calls From Shooting Near Louie's On Lake Hefner

Oklahoma City police released 911 calls from the May 24 shooting near Louie's on Lake Hefner that injured three people.

Alexander C. Tilghman, 28, was shot and killed by two good Samaritans after he had opened fire into Louie's early the evening of May 24. Tilghman wounded a mother and daughter, as well as a friend of the girl, before he was shot dead by Juan Carlos Nazario, 35 and Bryan Wittle, 39.

Whittle was in the left turn lane on westbound Britton Road at Lake Hefner Parkway when he noticed a commotion coming from the lake. He told News 9's Alex Cameron in May that he thought someone had drowned and drove over into the Louie's parking lot to see if he could help.

While he was retrieving his emergency kit, someone in the parking lot told him an active shooter situation was happening and that the shooter was there.

Police said Whittle and Nazario both took their firearms from the trunks of the vehicles and shot at the shooting suspect.