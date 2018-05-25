Police: 2 Men Stopped Shooter At Louie's On Lake Hefner

Two men stopped a shooter after he shoot three people at a restaurant on Lake Hefner, police said Friday.

Bryan Wittle, 39, and Juan Carlos Nazario, 35, were identified as the two men who shot Alexander C. Tilghman, 28, after he opened fire in to Louie's on Lake Hefner.

Wittle was in the left turn lane on westbound Britton Road at Lake Hefner Parkway when he noticed a commotion coming from the lake. He told News 9's Alex Cameron he thought someone had drowned and drove over into the Louie's parking lot to see if he could help.

While he was retrieving his emergency kit, someone in the parking lot told him an active shooter situation was happening and that the shooter was there.

Police said Wittle and Nazario both took their firearms from the trunks of the vehicles and shot at the shooting suspect.

Tilghman died at the scene.

The NRA said in a tweet Friday that the Thursday shootings were an example of "how the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun."

