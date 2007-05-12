Oklahoma weather forecast, current conditions, watches & warning - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

×

The zip code you have entered is invalid.

Weather Videos
SkyNews9
Bus Stop Forecast

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Jed!

Knowledge Center

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

SKYNEWS 9 HD

When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Oklahoma roadways.

Latest Weather Video

Featured on News9.com

  • Ahead of the Storm

    Learn what you should do to stay Ahead of the Storm, with News 9.

  • Storm Map

    Use this printable map to track storms as they move into your area.

  • Live Traffic

    Get the latest road conditions on Oklahoma roadways.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.