Good Samaritan 'Thankful' After DA Says Deadly Force Justified In Louie's Shooting

The two civilians who stopped the shooter at Louie’s on the Lake last month were justified in using deadly force, according to Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater.

The Oklahoma City Police Department delivered its investigation of the May 24 incident to the District Attorney’s Office on Thursday, June 14. DA Prater said he completed his review of it the following day and immediately called the two men to tell them about his decision.

Bryan Whittle was at work when he returned a missed call.

“That was his first thing, he just said, ‘You’re fine. Everything’s great. You did good,’” Whittle said about the call with DA Prater.

Whittle and another civilian Juan Carlos Nazario shot at suspect Alexander Tilghman, who opened fire near the restaurant.

To so many Nazario and Whittle are heroes.

“I’m just an average guy from Oklahoma that was raised around guns and respect the flag and God and your family,” Whittle explained. “I just feel like I’m just that average guy. That individual chose to hurt people and ultimately I just chose to go home. That’s all I wanted to do.”

Whittle said he's thankful for local law enforcement, for everyone who reached out in support, and for the DA.

This decision lifted a weight off his shoulders.

“This definitely puts a lot of closure on the whole situation, just really kind of gives you that deep breath of relief and now you can kind of move on from it,” he told News 9.

DA Prater praised both men for their actions. He also said in a press release that it should be noted the civilians “had received significant firearms training and employed tactics that lessened the potential that their use of deadly force would harm innocent bystanders.”