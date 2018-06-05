OCPD Releases Body Cam Footage In Aftermath Of Louie's Shooting

Oklahoma City Police released body camera video on Tuesday of officers’ response to the random shooting at Louie's by Lake Hefner.

The new videos show the perspective of three officers all arriving at Louie's around the same time on May 24.

Dozens of officers swarmed Louie's, their response came minutes after the gunman, now identified as 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman, opened fire on patrons inside the crowded restaurant.

Police radio traffic in the footage indicates the gunman had been shot

“The shooter has been shot.”

At this point, officers arriving on the scene did not know the identity of the shooter or what other dangers may be in store. The body camera video shows one of the lead officers pointing to the body of the gunman as they run toward the restaurant.

“Think the shooter’s down.”

Tilghman was gunned down by two citizens in a grassy area outside the restaurant. The men confronted the gunman after he fired multiple shots through the front doors of Louie's, hitting and injuring three patrons.

Officers are seen in the video making their way through the shattered glass doors. They did not know the situation inside the restaurant and approached with guns drawn.

The restaurant re-opened two days after the horrific shooting, an event forever marked in the minds of first responders and citizens.

The three people injured by gunfire have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

