Police Release Bodycam Footage Showing Moments After Shooting At Lake Hefner

Police have released the bodycam footage showing the aftermath of the shooting at a restaurant on Lake Hefner.

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. May 24 to Louie’s on Lake Hefner in reference to an active shooter.

When officers arrived, the gunman had been fatally shot by two armed civilians.

The gunman was identified as Alexander C. Tilghman, 28, of Oklahoma City.

Three people were injured by the gunfire and one person was injured as a result of the shooting, police said.

The four people are recovering from their injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine why the shooting took place. Tilghman claimed to be suicidal in at least one of his disturbing YouTube videos.

The FBI had been tipped off about Tilghman’s videos at least twice before the shooting at Louie’s.