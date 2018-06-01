Louie's Moving Forward, Raising Funds After Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Louie's Moving Forward, Raising Funds After Shooting

By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

One week after the horrific shooting at Louie’s at Lake Hefner, the restaurant is moving forward.

The establishment hosted a fundraiser for the two girls injured in the shooting Friday.

Brent Kennedy, who manages the Louie’s for Hal Smith, says he’s looked at his staff with a little more pride since last Thursday.

“We've got servers and cooks and managers that have been working here for ten to 15 years, and they all rallied around this whole thing,” Kennedy said.

The staff wanted to do something to help the two victims, Syniah Giles and Alex Speegle.

“It's just a healing process. We just want to help everybody heal,” Kennedy said.

All week, patrons have been donating for Giles and Speegle by dropping cash in buckets at the bar.

Kennedy says since Monday, the restaurant has already raised $1500, and they’ll match the total.

Friday and Saturday night are the big celebrations with live bands.

Frequent customer Joe Dorman says he donated.

“Things like this can't keep us down. We will be back out. We will show up,” Dorman said.

He’s not alone. The restaurant was packed Friday.

“For a Friday workday at lunch I was surprised to see the crowd and it goes to show that Oklahomans do want to be there to support causes, especially when there are people in need,” Dorman said.

Kennedy says he’s thankful for the Oklahoma standard.

“Tonight's just a celebration just to come out and help the girls, and that's what we're here for tonight,” Dorman said.

The fundraiser lasts throughout the weekend at Louie’s, and entry is free.

