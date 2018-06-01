Louie's Moving Forward, Raising Funds After Shooting

The Oklahoma Pork Council estimates that just over 12,000 people work in the pork industry in the state, most of them in rural Oklahoma.More >>
The Oklahoma Pork Council estimates that just over 12,000 people work in the pork industry in the state, most of them in rural Oklahoma.More >>
Last fall, people in Oklahoma City started collecting original red brick from Route 66 that were uncovered due to road construction on the northeast side.More >>
Last fall, people in Oklahoma City started collecting original red brick from Route 66 that were uncovered due to road construction on the northeast side.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.