WARNING: Lake Hefner Shooter Rants On YouTube

WARNING: This story contains explicit language and graphic content

During a press conference Friday, Captain Bo Mathews with the Oklahoma City Police Department said 28-year-old Alexander C. Tilghman, of Oklahoma City, opened fire from the front door of Louie’s Bar & Grill on Lake Hefner Thursday evening.

Four people were injured, including a mother and daughter who were attending a birthday celebration. Police said all are in good condition Friday.

Tilghman was confronted and shot to death by two men outside of the restaurant.

As investigators try to determine a motive, News 9 has learned he had a YouTube channel called “Yahweh Rules 2”.

Tilghman references demons in all of his videos and often felt he was being followed by them.

Tilghman’s posted several videos to YouTube on April 27, 2018. In one, he says “I’m under hardcore demonic attack”, and “I really need some real people in my life." He proceeds to ask people to call and to get in touch with him.

News 9’s Aaron Brilbeck went to Tilghman’s known address and a man inside the home said, “Our family is going through hell.” He will have more on Tilghman’s social media accounts and his past tonight on News 9 at 6 p.m.