FBI Was Warned About Lake Hefner Shooting Suspect

The FBI confirms it was warned about Alexander Tilghman before he opened fire on people at Lake Hefner.

According to the FBI, Tilghman’s disturbed YouTube rants were protected under free speech.

Following Tilghman’s death after he opened fire on diners at Louie’s Restaurant Thursday, his channel has gained thousands of views and comments.

However, the FBI knew about the channel all along.

In a statement to News 9, the FBI says:

“In response to Thursday's shooting in Oklahoma City, a review of FBI databases were conducted and it was determined that one call was made to our Public Access Line (PAL) earlier this month regarding the shooter identified as Alexander Tilghman. The caller reported concerns about a YouTube channel associated with the subject, but did not report any potential threat of violence and did not have any knowledge of the subject possessing any weapons. Based on this information, and following our standard protocol, no further investigation was warranted. In addition, earlier this year, FBI Oklahoma City Division had received an informal tip regarding the same YouTube channel. The content found on this channel at that time was identified as First Amendment-protected speech, and no further action was taken.”

While questions of ‘what if’ remain, Tilghman’s victims are recovering.

In a statement to News 9, Jabari Giles. the father of Syniah Giles says quote:

“Syniah is doing well and she has been moved to her own room. She is awake off and on and in good spirits. We are hopeful that she will be released by the end of next week as long as everything continues to go smoothly. The outpouring of love and support we have received from the Oklahoma City community and our Air Force and Defense Logistics Agency family has been indescribable and we want to thank each and every person that has extended their thoughts and prayers to our daughter.”

The other two victims, Natalie Giles and Alex Speegle, are also in good condition according to police.

