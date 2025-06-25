Oklahoma State Lands Massive Commitment from 4-Star DL Danny Beale III

Oklahoma State landed a major recruiting win with the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Danny Beale III, the top-ranked player in Arkansas and a consensus top-100 national prospect.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Oklahoma State football landed a big commitment from four-star defensive lineman Danny Beale III, the No. 1-ranked player in Arkansas and a consensus top-100 prospect nationally.

Beale, a 6-foot-3, 330-pound powerhouse from Cross County High School in Wynne, Arkansas, chose the Cowboys over a loaded offer sheet that included Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida, USC, Oregon, and Arkansas. He officially visited OSU, Ole Miss, and North Carolina, but canceled a scheduled official to Arkansas before announcing his decision Wednesday on social media.

Beale is rated the No. 81 overall player by ESPN, No. 138 by 247Sports Composite, and the No. 16 defensive lineman in the country by On3. He becomes the highest-rated player in OSU’s 2026 class and the 12th overall commitment.

Last season, he earned Arkansas Class 2A All-State honors despite constant double- and triple-teams, finishing with 53 tackles, three TFLs, and two pass breakups, while also anchoring the offensive line.

Beale told On3 last fall that “player development and early opportunity” would be key factors in his decision. With OSU offering both, and with no logjam at his position, Beale will get the chance to make an early impact.

For Cowboy fans, this is a statement win on the recruiting trail and a potential game-changer in the trenches for years to come.