Thunder Post-Game Show | Reactions & Analysis | NBA Finals Game 6 vs Pacers
Analysis, reactions, and more.
Thursday, June 19th 2025, 10:07 pm
Destini Pittman
INDIANAPOLIS -
Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder players and coaches speak after Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
The Thunder fell to the Pacers 91 to 108 on Thursday night's Game.
The Finals now head back to OKC, where Thunder are hoping to take the NBA title.
