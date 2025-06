Thunder Up in the Park is underway ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and there is a special guest for fans to meet!

By: Destini Pittman

-

Excitement is building in downtown Oklahoma City as fans gather for Thunder Up in the Park ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Ahead of the game, the Thunder brought in a special guest for fans to meet at Scissortail Park: Clyde the Bison.

Clyde’s handler says the bison has appeared in Yeti commercials, Yellowstone, Outer Range and several other films and TV shows.

Fans can take pictures with Clyde at the park until tipoff on Monday at 7:30 p.m.