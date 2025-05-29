How art can positively impact your mental health

Therapist Sierra Williams discusses the mental health benefits of artistic expression.

By: Destini Pittman

In this week’s Therapy Thursday, po therapist Sierra Williams with Sunbeam Family Services discusses the positive impact art can have on mental health.

Williams says art can help you express emotions, process feelings, reduce stress and connect with your body’s well-being.

"You can do painting, you can do singing, music, dance, any type of creative expression," said Williams.

She encourages making art a regular part of your routine, not just something you turn to when you're feeling overwhelmed.

"It works really well when it's intentional," she said. "You don't have to do it yourself, you can always go visit museums or go see a movie."

While art is beneficial for all ages, Williams says it's especially helpful for adults.

"Adults really are great for it because they can do just any type of expression and a way of communicating how they feel internally, because sometimes that's harder to get out," she said.

Art doesn’t always have to be done alone, either. Williams says it can be shared with family and loved ones.

“It builds relationships, and it builds peace of mind,” she said.

For more information about Sunbeam Family Services, head to their official website.