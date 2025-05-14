WATCH LIVE: Thunder vs. Nuggets post-game show Game 5 following win
Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets players and coaches speak after Game 5 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Analysis, reactions, and more.
Tuesday, May 13th 2025, 11:18 pm
By:
Destini Pittman
Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder players and coaches speak after Game 5 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
OKC beat the Nuggets in a fourth quarter win, 112-104.
Game 6 takes the series back to Denver on Thursday.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.