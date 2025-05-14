WATCH LIVE: Thunder vs. Nuggets post-game show Game 5 following win

Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets players and coaches speak after Game 5 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Analysis, reactions, and more.

Tuesday, May 13th 2025, 11:18 pm

By: Destini Pittman


Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder players and coaches speak after Game 5 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

OKC beat the Nuggets in a fourth quarter win, 112-104.

Game 6 takes the series back to Denver on Thursday.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 13th, 2025

May 14th, 2025

May 14th, 2025

May 14th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 14th, 2025

May 14th, 2025

May 14th, 2025

May 14th, 2025