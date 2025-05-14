WATCH LIVE: Thunder vs. Nuggets post-game show Game 5 following win

Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets players and coaches speak after Game 5 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Analysis, reactions, and more.

By: Destini Pittman

Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder players and coaches speak after Game 5 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

OKC beat the Nuggets in a fourth quarter win, 112-104.

Game 6 takes the series back to Denver on Thursday.