WATCH: Thunder vs. Nuggets post-game show following NBA Western Semifinals Game 4 win

Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets players and coaches speak after Game 4 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Analysis, reactions, and more.

Sunday, May 11th 2025, 6:08 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


DENVER, Co. -

Join us as Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets players and coaches speak after Game 4 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

The Thunder hold a strong game 4, even with a few missteps on the free-throw line, they managed to shutdown Jokic early and maintain the lead late in the game.

The Nuggets now find themselves with a tied 2-2 series as they head to Oklahoma for a decisive tiebreaker.

Game 5 of the playoff’s second round takes place Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.


