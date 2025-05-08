Gov. Stitt wagers with Colorado Governor for Thunder & Nuggets playoff series

Gov. Kevin Stitt & Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announce a friendly wager for the OKC Thunder & Denver Nuggets playoff series.

By: Brandon Coons

Governor Kevin Stitt has a friendly wager with the Governor of Colorado Jared Polis for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets Western Conference Semifinals playoff series.

If the Thunder win the series, Governor Stitt says he’ll get some Colorado beef and beer from Governor Polis.

If the Nuggets win the series, Governor Stitt says he’ll send Governor Polis some Oklahoma beef and beer.

The best-of-seven series is tied at 1 game apiece after the Thunder won game 2 on Wednesday night 149-106.

Game 3 is Friday night in Denver with tip off set for 9 p.m.