May the 4th be with you: Watch exclusive Anthony Daniels & Harrison Ford interview from our news vault

Exclusive: Griffin Media's Lola Hall interviews Star Wars icons Anthony Daniels & Harrison Ford during their 1980 press tour.

By: Victor Pozadas

May the 4th is officially Star Wars Day, a nerdy national holiday where fans gather and celebrate all things Star Wars. From movie marathons, to just getting together and hitting lightsabers, there's many ways to remember the adventures we all know and love.

Watch an exclusive interview with Han Solo and C-3PO from nonother than Griffin Media Legend Lola Hall.

Anthony Daniels and Harrison Ford were conducting a press tour for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back back in 1980, and share fun banter with Hall as she pokes fun at Davis for his portrayal as the lovable C-3PO.



