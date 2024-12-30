Ronald McDonald House Offers Volunteer Opportunity To Cook Meals For Families In Need

The Ronald McDonald House invites volunteers to join their Guest Chef Program, cooking meals for families of children receiving treatment at OU Children’s Hospital.

By: News 9

The Ronald McDonald House, a haven for families with children undergoing treatment at OU Children’s Hospital, provides accommodations at no cost to families in need.

Community members can support these families through the Guest Chef Program, an initiative that invites volunteers to cook meals for the house’s guests.

The Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch went to the Ronald McDonald House to learn more about the program.

The process is simple: volunteers gather a group, purchase groceries, and cook meals at the house.

The kitchen is fully equipped with crockpots, pots, pans, and dishes, making it easy for anyone to participate.

Popular meal options include pasta, taco bars, hot dog bars, and sliders.

To sign up as a volunteer, visit the Ronald McDonald House Charities website at RMHCC.org or call 405-271-3180.

Ronald McDonald House Charities is also expanding in Oklahoma City.

Early next year, construction will begin on a new location, increasing the organization’s capacity to support more families in need.