1 Injured In Shooting In NW Oklahoma City, Suspect Search Underway

An argument between two warehouse employees in northwest Oklahoma City escalates into a shooting, police say.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said shots were fired at the warehouse near I-35 and Wilshire.

Officers said the victim was shot in the leg and is expected to be ok. They said the suspect left the scene and a search is underway.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.