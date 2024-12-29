1 Injured In Shooting In NW Oklahoma City, Suspect Search Underway

Sunday, December 29th 2024, 7:24 am
An argument between two warehouse employees in northwest Oklahoma City escalates into a shooting, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said shots were fired at the warehouse near I-35 and Wilshire.
Officers said the victim was shot in the leg and is expected to be ok. They said the suspect left the scene and a search is underway.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
