Movie Man: Christmas Week Releases

News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli reviews multiple movies that hit theatres on Christmas Day.

By: News 9

Christmas week at the movies usually typically consists of family movies, comedies, and Oscar contenders. This year is a little different.

Nosferatu: A Dark Retelling of a Silent Classic

Nosferatu is a haunting reimagining of the 1922 silent film, directed by Robert Eggers. The film features Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlock, who emerges from his mountain fortress to spread terror. While the gothic visuals are impressive, News 9’s Movie Man Dino Lalli finds the performances weak and the script flawed, which drains the life from the film. The movie also stars Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Willem Dafoe. Nosferatu is rated R.

A Complete Unknown: Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

In A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet delivers a mesmerizing performance as Bob Dylan, following the folk singer’s early days in Greenwich Village. The film showcases Dylan’s rise through New York’s explosive music scene and his controversial artistic evolution. Lalli praises the musical sequences and the standout performances, particularly from Chalamet, as the movie explores the artist’s path to stardom. Elle Fanning and Edward Norton also star in this R-rated drama.

The Fire Inside: A Powerful Sports Drama

The Fire Inside tells the inspiring story of Olympic boxer Clarissa T. Rex Shields, portrayed by Ryan Destiny, and her coach Jason Crutchfield, played by Brian Tyree Henry. The focus is on the bond between Shields and Crutchfield, offering a unique take on the sports genre. Lalli describes it as an uplifting and emotionally resonant film that transcends the typical sports movie narrative. The Fire Inside is rated PG-13.

Baby Girl: A Thriller That Falls Flat

Baby Girl is a thriller centered on a high-powered executive, played by Nicole Kidman, who embarks on a forbidden affair with her intern, portrayed by Harris Dickinson. The film explores the consequences of the affair on her career and marriage with Antonio Banderas’ character. However, Lalli finds the film lacking in character development, with the plot relying too heavily on sex scenes rather than exploring deeper themes. Baby Girl is rated R.