UPDATE: Police In Texas Identify Missing 8-Year-Old Girl From Oklahoma, Search Continues

Authorities in Texas have identified an 8-year-old girl from Oklahoma who was swept away in floodwaters after a vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. They say her father, who is a coach in Durant, Oklahoma, died trying to save her.

By: News 9

UPDATE Friday, Dec. 27:

The Sherman, Texas Police Department has identified the 8-year-old girl from Oklahoma who is missing after a crash in a flooded area.

The Police Chief confirms the call about a car being swept away by floodwaters came Tuesday morning, Dec. 24, around 9:30 a.m. Rescuers were able to save 4 of the 6 people in the car, including a 5-year-old girl. Rescuers found the 5-year-old girl underwater, and she survived after being treated on the way to the hospital.

In a news conference Friday morning, Sherman Police identified the missing 8-year-old girl as Clara Robinson. Police also confirmed Friday that Clara's father, Will Robinson, died in the accident. The Deputy Chief of Operations with Sherman Fire and Rescue said Will was trying to save Clara. Reports indicate the father had his daughter in his arms at one point after the accident.

The 4 members of the family who were saved are all recovering at home.

Teams from multiple agencies are searching a 10-mile stretch of creeks around where the accident happened. Police are using drones and helicopters to assist with the search on Friday. They are using two kinds of dogs in the search: those that track living people and dogs that track remains.

Sherman Police warned citizens of scammers who are telling people they are raising money for the family, but who don't intend to give the money to the Robinsons.

According to a post on Durant Public School's Facebook page, Will Robinson was a coach with the district. The post includes a letter from Durant's Superintendent and offers prayers to the Robinson family and to rescuers searching for Clara. The Superintendent also promises parents the district will have counselors available to help students when they return from holiday break.

Original Story:

Authorities in Texas are searching for an 8-year-old girl from Oklahoma who was swept away by floodwaters on Tuesday after a vehicle crash.

Police in the city of Sherman, Texas, say the girl and her father were traveling along US Highway 75 when they crashed into a flooded ditch roughly 17 miles south of the Oklahoma state line.

Police say they've searched seven miles of waterways in the area, but are now shifting their focus to the entire county.

Authorities say the search could become delayed depending on weather conditions.

"Water levels were so high, all we were able to deploy was a few kayaks," Sherman police Lt. Sam Boyle said. "As the water levels went down … We were able to put some teams into the creek beds … We also have K-9 teams out there assisting with the search."

Police believe the missing girl was wearing a black jacket or pink pajamas.

Police say they will restart their search at 7 a.m. on Friday.