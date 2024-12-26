4 Things To Know About Oklahoma’s New Senate Pro-Tem, Lonnie Paxton

Three Oklahoma State lawmakers are stepping into new leadership roles this year, gearing up for the 2025 legislative session. That includes Pro Tem Elect Lonnie Paxton, who will lead the Senate. Here are four things to know about Sen. Paxton.

By: News 9, Haley Weger

“First things first, it's kind of a new job, it's a lot to learn, it's a lot of new responsibility,” said Senate Pro Tem Elect, Lonnie Paxton, (R-Tuttle).

Here are four things to know about Sen. Paxton.

He brings a variety of experiences to his new position

Paxton plays many roles in his Tuttle community, working as a businessman, entrepreneur, volunteer firefighter, farmer and rancher. He represents Senate District 23, which includes portions of Grady and Canadian counties.

First elected in 2016, Pro Tem Designee Paxton served as the co-chairman on the Joint Committee on Transportation, Infrastructure, and Rural Development. Paxton is a fifth-generation Oklahoman, born in Chickasha and raised on his family’s farm in Tuttle.

He says he is ready to work with new and well-known colleagues

Now, Paxton is learning the ropes of his new role, alongside eleven new colleagues.

“It's much easier to work with somebody and understand somebody if you know their family and know what makes them tick a little bit,” said Sen. Paxton. “The Pro Tem of the senate has the responsibility of kind of moving everything in the right direction.”

He says he’s leading a diverse caucus with a common goal: moving the state forward.

“Everybody's excited, everybody is excited about just kind of a fresh start and getting things done,” said Sen. Paxton.

His goals focus on broadband expansion, taxes, and infrastructure

“Safe roads; not only is it good for economic development but it also keeps families from going through the horrible experience of losing a family member in a car wreck,” said Sen. Paxton.

He says he’s also looking at an income tax cut in 2025, something that has been stalled in the state senate over the last few years.

“Taxes are probably one of the main priorities because it's something the governor is pushing very hard,” said Sen. Paxton.

He says he’s leaning on the knowledge of previous Senate leaders

He says he wants to lean on the leaders who came before him, including his predecessor, Greg Treat.

“I can go back 20 years and talk to Pro Tems who served in the Senate and they all have great things to offer so it's just a matter of how do I take that advice and apply it to what we're dealing with today,” said Sen. Paxton.

Paxton says his main goal as leader of the Senate is to make the state a great place to live, work, and raise a family for generations to come.

“The ultimate goal is to make Oklahoma a better place to live. So, if our kids and grandkids want to live here, that opportunity is there for them to do so,” said Sen. Paxton.