2 Oklahoma Artists To Debut Album At New Year's Eve Concert

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch met with two Oklahoma vocalists who will debut their first album at a concert on New Year's Eve.

By: News 9

-

Two Oklahoma vocalists are set to perform their first concert on New Year's Eve in Edmond.

Alexandrea Fife and Reid Rowland, the two members of Respira le Aria, joined the News 9 team on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss their musical journey.

Rowland said Respira le Aria, meaning "breathe the air," hopes to bring a breath of fresh air to audiences with their performance.

"We were actually both a part of an Oklahoma City production company called Spotlight Productions," Fife said. "I met Rowland at one of her shows. We ended up working at Frontier City on the park together for a couple of years."

Fife and Rowland said their debut album, "Classica," consists of some covers, including Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" and "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri.

In addition to covers, the album also includes original music created by the duo, which will be performed at their first concert later this month.

Respira le Aria's first concert will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Way Family Church in Edmond.

For more information on the duo, click here.