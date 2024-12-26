Theme For 2025 Oklahoma City MLK Holiday Parade Revealed

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with an Oklahoma City organizer of the 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade to learn more about the upcoming festivities.

By: News 9

-

Every third Monday in January, Oklahoma City hosts the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with members of the OKC MLK Alliance, who work to put together the parade each year.

OKC MLK Alliance Secretary Delicia Reed said there will also be multiple events before and after the parade.

"We have a string of events and activities for the Jan. 18 through Jan. 20 weekend," Reed said. "We start off with having an extravaganza, a gospel extravaganza, on the 18th that's a really great event to come to."

As for this year's theme, Reed said the parade organizers wanted to highlight the love the Oklahoma City community has for one another.

"The theme was chosen this year to 'Show Love,' to bring our community together, to show appropriate observations of the holiday, and to just bring that sense of commitment and courage and a sense of community to our area," Reed said. "Just show love and bring your best self, and bring a good attitude and a really great entry to the parade."

Reed also said they are looking for more people to take part in the parade.

"We are not closing down [entries] until Jan. 6. Late entries will come in Jan. 10, and the entries are always awesome," Reed said. "We have performers; we have floats; we have marchers; we have strong groups -- so everyone's invited. Everyone can be included in it."

Reed said a full itinerary of events can be found on the OKC MLK Alliance website here.