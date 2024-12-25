Wellness Wednesday: Doctor Warns Of Common Christmas Injuries

Dr. Max Brookman warns parents about common holiday injuries, including choking hazards, burns, and medication risks, and offers tips to keep children safe.

By: News 9

Christmas morning brings excitement as children unwrap their favorite gifts, but it also comes with hidden dangers that parents should be aware of. From choking hazards to burn injuries, experts warn that holiday festivities can lead to unexpected trips to the emergency room. Dr. Max Brookman from OU Health shares key safety tips to help families avoid common injuries and keep the season safe.

Choking Hazards Are a Top Concern

Dr. Max Brookman from OU Health warns that choking hazards are one of the most common risks for young children during the holiday season.

“The older your toy is for a child, the smaller parts it’s going to have, and it could be a choking hazard for a younger child or toddler,” he explained.

Button batteries and magnets are particularly dangerous. Button batteries, often found in watches or remotes, can cause chemical burns if swallowed, while magnets can pinch tissue in the gut, leading to severe bowel injuries.

“If you see them swallowing magnets ... or a button battery, even if they’re not having symptoms, call 911 immediately,” Dr. Brookman advised.

Medication Risks from Visiting Family

Grandparents visiting for the holidays may unknowingly bring a hidden danger: loose medications.

“Kids will find something shiny and colorful, think it’s candy, and eat it,” Dr. Brookman said.

If you suspect a child has ingested medication, he recommends calling poison control or 911 immediately.

Burn Injuries from Open Flames and Boiling Water

Dr. Brookman says open flames and boiling water are more common culprits during Christmas. Children may reach for lit candles or boiling pots on the stove.

“To prevent accidents, turn the pot handles away from you or use the back burner,” he suggested.

Wheeled Toy Injuries: Scooters, Skateboards, and Bikes

For slightly older children, scooters, skateboards, hoverboards, and bikes are popular gifts—but they come with risks. Dr. Brookman advises parents to pair these toys with safety gear.

“A good helmet and wrist guards will keep you out of the emergency room on Christmas Day,” he said.

Dr. Brookman’s parting advice to parents is a reminder of how quickly accidents can happen.

“It only takes a second of looking away for kids to get into trouble,” he warned.