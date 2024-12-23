Men Charged In Street Racing Death Expected In Court On Monday

Isaiah Lancaster and Devon Davis, charged with second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Marissa Byrd, are scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Cleveland County Court on Monday.

The two men charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old Marissa Byrd are expected in Cleveland County Court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Isaiah Lancaster and Devon Davis were originally charged with manslaughter after the June crash, but prosecutors have since upgraded the charges to second-degree murder.

Byrd was innocently in her vehicle when she was struck on Interstate 35 in Moore.

At least two other drivers were also hit, but Byrd was the only fatality.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, speeds reached more than 100 miles per hour.

Misty Goldman, Byrd's mother, says the upcoming court date weighs heavily on her mind.

"As far as Isaiah goes, he's the car that actually hit her," she said. "I want him to have the most [punishment]. He has shown no remorse. Devon, I have mixed emotions. It was my daughter. It wasn't fair, but as a mother, he's 26. So, I go back and forth with it. I don't know."

Investigators said Byrd called 911 herself, reporting she was trapped in her car.

"It's the justice system," Goldman added.

"It's going to go however it goes. But 10 years from now, I'll still be grieving my daughter. 20 years from now, I'll be grieving."

Monday's hearing is set for 9 a.m.