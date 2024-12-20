Pet Of The Week: Bizkit

Friday, December 20th 2024, 12:05 pm
Meet Bizkit, our Pet of the Week!
This 63-pound sweetheart is a loving and affectionate pup who knows all the basic commands and loves to show off her skills, especially when treats are involved.
Bizkit is social, gets along well with other dogs, and has been crate and house-trained.
She's easy-going and patient, making her a great fit for a home with children, though she’ll need a secure, high fence as she’s known to jump over smaller ones.
