Pet Of The Week: Bizkit

Meet Bizkit, our Pet of the Week!

Friday, December 20th 2024, 12:05 pm

By: News 9


Meet Bizkit, our Pet of the Week!

This 63-pound sweetheart is a loving and affectionate pup who knows all the basic commands and loves to show off her skills, especially when treats are involved.

Bizkit is social, gets along well with other dogs, and has been crate and house-trained.

She's easy-going and patient, making her a great fit for a home with children, though she’ll need a secure, high fence as she’s known to jump over smaller ones.

OK HUMANE LINKS AND EVENTS:

  1. This holiday season, Harry's TV and Appliances is partnering with the Oklahoma Humane Society to give back. When you purchase a Maytag Pet Pro washer and dryer during December, Harry’s TV & Appliances will refurbish your old washer and dryer, donating them to the Oklahoma Humane Society to help support their mission.
  2. CLICK HERE to see Bizkit and other animals available for adoption to the Oklahoma Humane Society.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 20th, 2024

December 13th, 2024

December 6th, 2024

November 22nd, 2024

Top Headlines

December 21st, 2024

December 21st, 2024

December 21st, 2024

December 21st, 2024