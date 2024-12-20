Could A New Law Be Behind Why A Ninnekah Teacher Is Facing Termination?

Ninnekah Public Schools has scheduled a January 20 hearing to address the recommended termination of a teacher following a November investigation linked to HB 3958 compliance.

By: News 9, Matt McCabe

-

The superintendent for Ninnekah Public Schools recommended to its Board of Education the termination of one of its teachers on Thursday during a special meeting. Here's what we know.

November 2024: Investigation Begins

During a special meeting in December, the Ninnekah Public Schools Board of Education referenced an investigation into a teacher that began in November. The details of the investigation were not disclosed during the meeting.

Grady County Sheriff Gary Boggess confirmed that his office was aware of the situation but stated there was no criminal investigation.

December 19, 2024: Superintendent Recommends Termination

During a special meeting on Thursday, Superintendent Regina Jones recommended the termination of the teacher to the Board of Education.

Only three board members—Brock Perryman, Russell Thompson, and Delaney Berry—were in attendance. Berry voiced her frustration about the delay in scheduling the hearing but was informed by Jones that January 20 was the earliest date both the district’s and the teacher’s attorneys were available.

January 20, 2025: Hearing Scheduled

The Board of Education set the hearing for January 20 at 3 p.m. in the Ninnekah Elementary School library. The teacher in question has retained legal representation for the proceedings.

Details of the Investigation

According to Sheriff Boggess, the investigation stems from a text exchange between the teacher and a student. He clarified that the content of the messages was not inappropriate or criminal in nature.

HB 3958 and Its Implications

According to Boggess, the investigation may be related to HB 3958, passed earlier this year, which prohibits school employees from communicating with students on unofficial platforms without including a parent. Violations can result in termination, regardless of the nature of the communication.

"If a school employee contacts a student on something other than a school platform, it has the potential of being reported to the school and then it would be investigated," said Rep. Sherrie Conley (R-Newcastle), the law’s author, in August.

"We do all the required training, plus extra training," Jones said when News 9 asked her about HB 3958, emphasizing that her staff are aware of relevant laws and policies. She did not say if the new law is the force behind the district's investigation.

Confidentiality Maintained

The district has not confirmed the specific reasons for the termination recommendation. News 9 is choosing not to identify the teacher, as they are not under criminal investigation and have not been formally terminated.