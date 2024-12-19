Thunder Thursday: Nominate A First Responder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and OG&E team up to recognize the contributions of first responders across the state. Nominations can be submitted by the public through the Thunder's website.

By: News 9

Each month during the NBA season, the Thunder and OG&E will honor a different first responder who has gone above and beyond in serving their community. Nominations can be submitted by the public through the Thunder's website.

"We knew this was a great partnership with our friends at OG&E, and a chance to recognize the people in our community - first responders," said Landis Tindell with the Thunder. "We encourage nominations because we can't see everything that goes on, so it's nice to hear from people in the community about what's going on."

Selected first responders are celebrated at their place of work, with the Thunder and OG&E making donations to their organization. The honorees are then invited to a Thunder home game, where they are recognized on the court and receive custom jerseys. "I think they're always really excited to be able to, of course, come to a game and also get the recognition, and, of course, thank the people that nominated them," Tindell said.

The Thunder and OG&E hope the program will shine a light on the vital work of police officers, firefighters, EMTs, dispatchers, and other first responders in Oklahoma. "Not just police, firefighters - of course, EMTs," Tindell said. "We recognized a dispatcher recently, so any type of first responder that really embodies the values that we share with OG&E."

Nominations for the Thunder Thursday first responder recognition can be submitted by clicking here.