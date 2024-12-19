Family-Owned North Pole City Brings A Christmas Wonderland To Oklahoma City

North Pole City, a family-run holiday store in Oklahoma City, offers everything from dazzling trees to commercial-grade outdoor lighting, creating a magical experience for families and Christmas enthusiasts.

By: News 9

North Pole City, located off I-44 in Oklahoma City, is a haven for anyone looking to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit.

With over 30 years in business, this family-operated store offers a dazzling array of Christmas décor, creating a festive atmosphere that captivates visitors of all ages.

“We have anything and everything Christmas that you can think of—trees, outdoor lighting, garlands, ornaments,” said Dustee Carbery, part of the family team behind North Pole City. “ I get to work with my parents, my brother, and all of our family, which has been such a fun time.”

As you wander through the store, you’ll find themed sections designed by a talented team of decorators. From elegant crystal displays to whimsical Candyland-inspired rooms, there’s something for every style and taste.

“We love to be a part of everyone’s family traditions,” Carbery said. “We love when people get to come in and visit and just share the Christmas spirit.”

In addition to its stunning décor, North Pole City offers commercial-grade outdoor lighting that can be customized to fit any home.

The store will close from Dec. 23-25 so the family can enjoy Christmas together, but it reopens on Dec. 26 for its highly anticipated after-Christmas sale.

“A lot of the store will be about 40% off, maybe a little bit more,” Carbery said.