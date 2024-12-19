Key Moments From The OSDE December Meeting

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters is leading the December meeting of the State Board of Education.

By: News 9, Deanne Stein

The Oklahoma State Board of Education unveiled proposed updates to the state’s social studies standards during a meeting Thursday, outlining significant changes that emphasize Christianity, tribal history, and civil rights while addressing concerns about immigration and teacher qualifications.

Key Moments from the Meeting:

Increased Emphasis on Christianity The new standards include over 50 references to the Bible and Christianity, compared to only two in the previous curriculum. Superintendent Ryan Walters called the standards the "strongest history standards in the country," aiming to reflect "American exceptionalism." Expanded Tribal and Civil Rights Education The curriculum will provide detailed instruction on the history of Oklahoma’s Native American tribes. Lessons will include the Tulsa Greenwood District (Black Wall Street) and civil rights issues throughout Oklahoma’s history. Citizenship Requirements and Immigration Tracking Schools would require proof of U.S. citizenship for student enrollment, reporting undocumented student numbers to the state. Walters cited a study estimating $476 million spent on educating children of undocumented immigrants as a strain on taxpayers. Teacher Certification Changes Proposed rules include requiring teachers to pass a U.S. naturalization test before obtaining a license to teach in Oklahoma. Public Commentary Period During the public comment session, student Thomas Suarez criticized the focus on immigration over broader academic needs. The public comment period remains open until Jan. 17, 2025, at 5 p.m.

Superintendent Walters reiterated that the changes aim to strengthen civics education and ensure students understand the nation’s founding principles. The proposed standards and rule changes remain subject to further review and public input.

