Local Store In Stockyard City Highlights Native American Artistry

Yolanda White Antelope’s Oklahoma Native Art & Jewelry brings a stunning collection of Native American jewelry, pottery, and ornaments to the heart of Oklahoma City while championing Indigenous craftsmanship.

By: News 9

Oklahoma Native Art & Jewelry offers a unique shopping experience in Stockyard City, featuring handcrafted Native American jewelry, pottery, and ornaments.

The store is the vision of Yolanda White Antelope, a retired Department of Corrections extradition officer, and the first Native American woman to hold that role.

News 9's Jordan Ryan visited the store on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to check out what they have to offer.

“After retiring, I wanted to focus on something I’m passionate about—supporting Native American artists,” White Antelope said.

The store boasts an impressive collection of sterling silver jewelry crafted by Native American artists.

“We offer everything from men’s rings to women’s earrings,” White Antelope said.

Each piece tells a story of tradition and artistry, making them perfect for special gifts, especially during the holiday season.

In addition to jewelry, White Antelope creates pottery using horse hair, which adds unique patterns to each piece.

Oklahoma Native Art & Jewelry also offers year-round holiday ornaments that draw visitors from across the globe.

The store will be open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for last-minute shoppers.

