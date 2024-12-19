Several Structure Fires Break Out In Moore Thursday Morning

Moore Fire Department extinguished two structure fires in Moore on Thursday morning.

By: News 9

At around 7:30 a.m. MFD put out a fire at a structure near Northeast 12th Street and Winding Creek Road with assistance from Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Before 8 a.m., they were called to a house fire just north of the first one.

The fire was at a home near Northeast 12th Street and North Bryant Avenue.

There is no word on the cause of the fires or any injuries.

