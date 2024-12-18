Yellowstone Actor & Oklahoma Native Reflects On Career In Hollywood And Mental Health Initiative

Christian Wassana, an Oklahoma Cheyenne and Arapaho native and a key figure on Yellowstone, discusses his Hollywood journey, his mental health movement "I Am, I Can, I Will," and his commitment to cultural representation.

By: News 9

Christian Wassana, an Oklahoma Cheyenne and Arapaho native from El Reno, has succeeded in Hollywood as an actor and director’s assistant on the hit show Yellowstone.

The actor came on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss his path from Oklahoma to the national stage, highlighting his passion for storytelling and commitment to uplifting underrepresented communities.

Wassana said his journey to Hollywood began after college when he pursued acting and took on background roles in various productions across Oklahoma.

He said he received a life-changing call from Yellowstone offering him a position as a director’s assistant.

"I had just watched the show two months before joining," Wassana said.

He emphasized the importance of Native representation in the entertainment industry and why that motivated him to watch and be a part of it.

Beyond acting and directing, Wassana has channeled his success into a movement called “I Am, I Can, I Will.” He said the initiative promotes mental health awareness and cultural education in schools and communities.

He said his goal is to address the lack of representation and historical understanding of Native people while providing motivational tools for overcoming obstacles.

Wassana encourages individuals to embrace affirmations like "I am strong," "I can achieve my goals," and "I will succeed" to foster resilience and self-belief.

He said through storytelling, events, and outreach, Wassana hopes to inspire others who may be facing similar challenges.

His mission also extends to a clothing line bearing the same name, which was even featured in the finale of Yellowstone.

The line incorporates symbols of Native culture, such as a hand and feather, to promote cultural awareness and positivity while addressing mental health challenges.