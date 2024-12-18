Weatherford Family Reacts To Death Of Loved One, Killed By Accused DUI Driver In OKC

A Weatherford family is devastated after learning their loved one was killed on Saturday by a driver accused of being under the influence.

Police said the driver hit the mother of two while she was walking in northwest Oklahoma City.

The family of Jodi Sankadota, 36, said they were still in shock and upset Oklahoma City police never told them Teeisha Hill, 31, was arrested at the scene. Hill was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of manslaughter, driving under the influence and having a suspended license.

“We’re shocked and hurt,” said Kristy Warledo, the victim’s sister. “We’re devastated.”

The family will be celebrating Sankadota's 37th birthday on Friday, instead, they are planning her burial.

“I never thought we would have to deal with this,” said Cathy Sankadota, the victim’s sister. “I wanted to be very upset at the person because I was the one that got the news first.”

Sankadota said Weatherford police notified them of their sister's death, not Oklahoma City police.

“We’ve got questions, so many questions,” said Warledo.

Police reported Sankadota was walking near northwest 30th and Portland Avenue when Hill hit her. The arrest affidavit stated Hill told investigators she was asleep in the backseat, but her two passengers told police Hill was driving. Hill admitted to possibly having cocaine, marijuana, and alcohol in her system.

Despite their loss, the victim's family showed sympathy for the driver. “We want to pray for her,” said Warledo. “Her life is ruined also.”

Now, they hold onto the memories of their youngest sister. “She danced at pow-wows, she was a princess,” said Warledo. “She was beautiful, her spirit was beautiful.”

A legacy that lives on through Sankadota's two teenage daughters. “There’s just no end to how much she loved them,” said Warledo. “She loved them, she was so proud of them and everything they did.”

Police told the victim's family the case was still under investigation.

At last check, Hill was still in jail with a $25,000 bond. She has not been formally charged by the Oklahoma County District Attorney's office.