Authorities Searching For OKC Inmate

Authorities are searching for an inmate at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City who they say 'unlawfully walked away.'

By: News 9

Officials say that around 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, 29-year-old Caleb Fountain walked away. Fountain is serving a two-year sentence for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle out of Comanche County.

Authorities say that if you see Fountain, call 911 and do not approach him.

