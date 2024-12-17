Authorities Searching For OKC Inmate

Authorities are searching for an inmate at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City who they say 'unlawfully walked away.'

Tuesday, December 17th 2024, 3:34 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities are searching for an inmate at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City who they say 'unlawfully walked away.'

Officials say that around 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, 29-year-old Caleb Fountain walked away. Fountain is serving a two-year sentence for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle out of Comanche County.

Authorities say that if you see Fountain, call 911 and do not approach him.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 
