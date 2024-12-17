Authorities Searching For OKC Inmate

Tuesday, December 17th 2024, 3:34 pm
Authorities are searching for an inmate at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City who they say 'unlawfully walked away.'
Officials say that around 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, 29-year-old Caleb Fountain walked away. Fountain is serving a two-year sentence for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle out of Comanche County.
Authorities say that if you see Fountain, call 911 and do not approach him.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
December 17th, 2024
December 13th, 2024
December 12th, 2024
December 4th, 2024
December 18th, 2024
December 18th, 2024
December 18th, 2024
December 18th, 2024